Fires break out in wheat fields near Wall, Wanblee

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Firefighters had to stamp out two wheat field fires east of Rapid City Wednesday.

The largest fire was 200 acres; on Red Top Road in eastern Meade County. Responding firefighters from Wall’s volunteer department saw a wind-driven fire burning in cured wheat stubble so they requested help from other departments in Pennington and Meade counties.

Another fire, also in wheat stubble and driven by wind, broke out just east of Wanblee, on Highway 44. This 57-acre fire also damaged a wheat combine.

No one was injured in these fires but there was damage to ranching assets, according to a release from Pennington County Fire.

