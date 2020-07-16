Chickens could soon roam Rapid City backyards

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Growing chickens in the backyard- sounds like something from the old days, but actually these days--it’s seeing a new hay day in popularity across America. It’s illegal in Rapid City limits right now...but could that be changing?

The Legal and Finance committee discussed the concept today.

The committee did approve beginning discussions that will be led by Councilwoman Darla Drew who will work with community development and the city attorney’s office on coming with a plan for size restrictions, how many hens you may have, licensing, and making it known that no *roosters* will be allowed.

The plan has come before the city in the past but was not approved. A community member who’s in favor of allowing chickens within city limits, says his work as a realtor has people asking if they are allowed, and with recent food shortages--allowing chickens, would allow people to still get food, that’s needed for their dinner table.

“The community comes together, I’ve seen it many times. If we are in a shortage or the shelves are cleared out and there is no access to these items. The community will come together to help those that are in need,” Cody Brown of Rapid City said.

The next step in the process will take around a month for the initial plans and regulations to be announced and if that will be in the form of a ‘pilot program’ or ordinance. Once that’s done, it would still need to make its way through city hall, before being legalized.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.