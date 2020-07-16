Advertisement

Busch Light released first flavored beer

Busch Light Apple hits the stores Thursday
This is the first-ever flavored beer Busch has released in its 65-year history.(Busch Light)
By Briannna Schreurs
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:47 AM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Busch Light Apple is here.

The new flavor, “groundbreaking advancement in beerology,” Busch Guy, the beer’s mascot says in the commercial.

The beer is available through October in select states.

If you’re in Rapid City, you can find 12 oz. cans or 30-pack at both Walmarts, Targets and Boyds Wine and Spirits and Mr. Liquor (to name a few locations) as of July 16.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

