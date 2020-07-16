Advertisement

Broken heart syndrome spikes during coronavirus pandemic

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 1:12 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Stress and anxiety can wreak havoc on our bodies and we’re certainly seeing the impact during the age of COVID-19. A small study says emotional stress can lead to a broken heart.

Weddings, graduations and even visits with the grandparents have been canceled.

Many of the things we look forward to or rely on in our daily lives have been canceled or closed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prescriptions for anti-anxiety medications spiked this spring, and antidepressants like Zoloft have been added to the FDA's list of drugs experiencing shortages.

With all of that, is there any wonder that researchers may have found an increase in "broken heart syndrome?"

A small study from the Cleveland Clinic found patients at two Ohio hospitals, who didn't have coronavirus, were two times more likely to have broken heart syndrome than before the pandemic.

Broken heart syndrome, or Takotsubo syndrome, occurs when the heart muscles weaken, leading to chest pain and shortness of breath.

It presents like a heart attack and believed to be brought on by high levels of physical or emotional stress. While it can be deadly, most patients recover within days or weeks.

Researchers say the increase during this time was likely connected to the quarantine, lack of social interaction, strict physical distancing, and the economic impact of the pandemic.

Authors of the study as well as its critics say a larger study exploring the relationship with COVID-19 and broken heart syndrome needs to be done in order to make a direct correlation.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus prompts drastic measures in Texas as death toll grows

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By ARITZ PARRA, MIKE CORDER and ELAINE KURTENBACH
Bars may be off the menu and many schools look set to remain closed for months to come as the new coronavirus causes more illness and death in many countries and the U.S. South and West.

National

Black Lives Matter billboard placed next to Confederate flag

Updated: 15 minutes ago
A Black Lives Matter sign now fills a billboard next to a big Confederate flag that greets people coming into a small town outside Raleigh, thrilling some community organizers and angering the property owner.

National

CDC extends US ban on cruise ships through September

Updated: 24 minutes ago
The federal ban on cruise ships operating in U.S. territory is being extended through September.

News

Rapid City sees another COVID-19 cluster at a nursing facility

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Jack Caudill
The state is reporting another cluster at a Rapid City nursing facility.This time, it's Avantara Saint Cloud on St. Cloud Street.

National

‘Golden Girls’ house is for sale, but it’s not in Florida

Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s not in South Florida. You can find it in Brentwood, California.

Latest News

Sturgis Rally

Even though health officials have not seen an increase in community spread from Independence Day celebrations safety protocols will still be enforced during the motorcycle rally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is less than a month away.

National

'The Golden Girls' home is for sale for $3

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The real house that "The Golden Girls" home is modeled on is for sale.

Coronavirus

The list continues to grow as more national retailers require customers to wear a face mask

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
Face masks are now required in some retail stores.

National

Baseless Wayfair child-trafficking theory spreads online

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AMANDA SEITZ and ALI SWENSON Associated Press
The baseless conspiracy theory took off after an anonymous user posed a bizarre question in an internet chatroom: What if retail giant Wayfair is using pricey storage cabinets to traffic children?

News

Rush office manager pleads guilty

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Briannna Schreurs
The former office manager for the Rapid City Rush pleads guilty today in federal court to embezzling $700,000 from the team.

News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Gray DC speaks to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new guidelines will impact North Dakota.