Another nice day on tap for Thursday

By David Stradling
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:01 PM MDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight, while many should stay dry, an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible after midnight. Low temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s. Any rain should be out of the area by 7 a.m.

Sunshine will be back in full force Thursday with highs in the 80s for many and even some 90s in northeast Wyoming and the Badlands/southern plains. Friday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the 90s for many and even some near or in the triple digits. The heat will continue Saturday with highs scattered between the 80s and 90s with plenty of sunshine once again.

Thunderstorms return to the Black Hills region on Sunday. Some storms could be strong to severe, too. It will be something we monitor closely. Storms continue on Monday with highs in the 70s. Sunshine is back Tuesday with highs returning to the 80s, then the 90s are likely by the end of next week. The roller coaster ride continues!

