Abbott House for girls ready to open in Rapid Valley

A bed inside in the Abbott House in Rapid Valley
A bed inside in the Abbott House in Rapid Valley(Gray Rapid City)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:34 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The first of two new Abbott House foster homes in Rapid City will be opening their doors in August.

The girls’ home is located in Rapid Valley and will house six girls in the foster home and four girls on the apartment side for those who have aged out of the home. The home has adults who live there and work as parents for the girls inside the home as they learn life skills. For those at Abbott House seeing the success stories that come from their facility are the highlights of their career.

“We have a young lady right now that started out in our residential program, went through one of our foster homes, through our apartments, graduated college and is she is now back working for us in a supervisory role,” Eric Flooz, executive director, of the Abbott House said.

Ground recently broke on the boys’ home with plans to finish the home in January.

