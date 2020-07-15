Tax Day 2020 is July 15

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Congress moved Tax Day 2020 to July 15.

Traci Fitting, a tax manager at Ketel Thorstenson, said this tax season has been like no other because of the pushed date----and the fact that her workflow is different now since she can’t meet face-to-face with her clients.

Fitting said small businesses have seen changes, like reduced revenue, but some expenses--like utilities, remain the same.

"I think the biggest effect that we're going to see is the net bottom line for small businesses, I feel a lot of them will be struggling to make up for that shortfall in their income," said Fitting.

Fitting said there is a trickle-down effect from businesses closing and employees not working.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.