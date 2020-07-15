Tax Day 2020 is July 15
Since 1955, Tax Day in the United States has been on April 15th, but like many things in 2020, the traditional date was changed.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Congress moved Tax Day 2020 to July 15.
Traci Fitting, a tax manager at Ketel Thorstenson, said this tax season has been like no other because of the pushed date----and the fact that her workflow is different now since she can’t meet face-to-face with her clients.
Fitting said small businesses have seen changes, like reduced revenue, but some expenses--like utilities, remain the same.
"I think the biggest effect that we're going to see is the net bottom line for small businesses, I feel a lot of them will be struggling to make up for that shortfall in their income," said Fitting.
Fitting said there is a trickle-down effect from businesses closing and employees not working.
