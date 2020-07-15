South Dakotans spent 468 hours drunk during lockdown, survey finds

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Have you been drinking more? During quarantine, the American Addiction Center surveyed 3,000 Americans and found the average adult spent 172 hours drunk during the lockdown.

South Dakotans were at the top of the list. The survey found South Dakotans were intoxicated for 468 hours.

New Mexico was second with 444 hours, New Jersey third with 375 hours and Montana 339 hours.

Wyoming placed 39th, with 121 hours spent drunk during the lockdown. Minnesotans were drunk for 272 hours, ranking eighth.

This survey was based on the 11 weeks spent in lockdown across the United States.

