SDWearsMasks campaign promotes mask-wearing to South Dakotan

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A new Instagram campaign launched Tuesday night with the mission to promote mask-wearing in South Dakota.

Grace Douglas, a current student at Augustana University, sent out a tweet last night to her followers asking who would support the idea along with a logo.

Okay, hear me out. I’m planning an online Instagram campaign promoting mask-wearing in this state: is this a good idea? Would y’all send pics of yourself wearing masks in SD and promote it? Here is the profile pic idea. pic.twitter.com/6Ey8mjcCq6 — grace douglas (@graceemilydoug) July 14, 2020

Replies started coming, and Twitter users told Douglas to “count (them) in.”

Absolutely. Count me in. — SARA (@sunflowerrsara) July 15, 2020

Douglas started the account because they do not feel enough is being done by the South Dakota government.

“I want to create a culture where young people can be excited about being involved and encouraging others to protect their community,” she tweeted.

She also noted she is “not an expert.”

“I’m sharing and citing information from experts at the CDC, Mayo Clinic, and SD Department of Health,” Douglas said. “I’m hoping that sharing people’s stories will show others that masks aren’t a political issue, they are an important device for protecting public health.”

The account launched Tuesday, July 15. Douglas is asking for pictures of South Dakotans in masks and is looking to post them, along with educational posts to the Instagram account.

