Advertisement

#SDWearsMasks campaign promotes mask-wearing to South Dakotan

The Instagram campaign aims to create culture that protects others
A new Instagram campaign launched last night with the mission to promote mask-wearing in South Dakota.
A new Instagram campaign launched last night with the mission to promote mask-wearing in South Dakota.(Grace Douglas)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:47 PM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A new Instagram campaign launched Tuesday night with the mission to promote mask-wearing in South Dakota.

Grace Douglas, a current student at Augustana University, sent out a tweet last night to her followers asking who would support the idea along with a logo.

Replies started coming, and Twitter users told Douglas to “count (them) in.”

Douglas started the account because they do not feel enough is being done by the South Dakota government.

“I want to create a culture where young people can be excited about being involved and encouraging others to protect their community,” she tweeted.

She also noted she is “not an expert.”

“I’m sharing and citing information from experts at the CDC, Mayo Clinic, and SD Department of Health,” Douglas said. “I’m hoping that sharing people’s stories will show others that masks aren’t a political issue, they are an important device for protecting public health.”

The account launched Tuesday, July 15. Douglas is asking for pictures of South Dakotans in masks and is looking to post them, along with educational posts to the Instagram account.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rapid City sees another COVID-19 cluster at a nursing facility

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Jack Caudill
The state is reporting another cluster at a Rapid City nursing facility.This time, it's Avantara Saint Cloud on St. Cloud Street.

Sturgis Rally

Even though health officials have not seen an increase in community spread from Independence Day celebrations safety protocols will still be enforced during the motorcycle rally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is less than a month away.

Coronavirus

The list continues to grow as more national retailers require customers to wear a face mask

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
Face masks are now required in some retail stores.

News

Rush office manager pleads guilty

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Briannna Schreurs
The former office manager for the Rapid City Rush pleads guilty today in federal court to embezzling $700,000 from the team.

News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Gray DC speaks to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new guidelines will impact North Dakota.

Latest News

News

Abbott House for girls ready to open in Rapid Valley

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Abbott House helps give young children a second chance at life

News

South Dakota completes 2020 fiscal year with $19 million surplus

Updated: 3 hours ago
State officials say South Dakota finished the 2020 budget year with a $19.1 million surplus, despite a pandemic that encompassed roughly a quarter of the year.

News

Four new deaths due to COVID-19 in South Dakota

Updated: 6 hours ago
Health officials say four more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19, though active cases declined on Thursday.

News

Argument along highway ends in shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jack Siebold
Man shot and seriously injured when argument breaks out on highway.

News

South Dakota reports 1,160 new unemployment claims

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New unemployment claims in South Dakota increased during the most recent reporting period as the U.S. economy struggles to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, but the number of continued state claims has decreased from its highest mark in May.

News

Fires break out in wheat fields near Wall, Wanblee

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jack Siebold
Two fires break out in wheat fields during the winter wheat harvest.