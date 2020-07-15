Rapid Transit will resume regular weekday services starting Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mayor Steve Allender spoke about Rapid City’s public transit system during Wednesday’s weekly COVID-19 briefing.

The city transit system is set to resume normal weekday operations starting on Monday.

That means, Rapid Ride will be up-and-running from 6:20 am to 5:50 pm, while Dial-a-ride will operate from 6:10 am to 5:30 pm.

Operations will still remain suspended on Saturdays due to a lack of drivers, which the mayor says is likely due to the pandemic.

Services were suspended back on May 30th for two weeks, after three Rapid City Transit drivers tested post for COVID-19, before starting back up in a limited capacity this last month.

“This community is by in large, still under a great deal of stress and worry over the pandemic. I think that’s evidence by the fact that after having a few bus drivers test positive even though we’ve made significant improvements in their working environment and with personal protective gear, we’re having a little trouble filling driving positions,” says Allender.

All the safety measures that were put into place, such as social distancing, hygiene protocols, and requiring drivers to wear a mask, are still being enforced.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.