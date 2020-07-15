Police arrest Nebraska man for indecent exposure

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Nebraska man was arrested by Rapid City police after he reportedly exposed himself to children in two locations.

Patrick Catlin, 42 of Wausa, is charged with three counts of indecent exposure involving a child, driving under the influence and open container in a motor vehicle.

The first incident was around 6:15 p.m., Monday, in the 800 block of Quincy Street. According to a Rapid City Police Department Release, a child was playing in the area when a man exposed himself.

While police were investigating that incident, another call came in about indecent exposure at a store in Rushmore Crossing store. A mother told police she was in the store with her two children when a man exposed himself to them.

That suspect got into a van and left. Store staff were able to give police a license plate number for the van and with review of the store security video police determined both incidents involved the same person.

Police were able to make an arrest later that night when they were called about an intoxicated person getting into a van on the 1800 block of Eglin Street. Police say the license plate number and the suspect description matched that of the earlier indecent exposure incidents.

