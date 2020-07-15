Pierre Trappers take double header, return home for series

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a rain delay the day before forced a double header, the Pierre Trappers were able to take two games from the Western Nebraska Pioneers, 8-0 and 6-1.

The Trappers allowed one run through both games, with the wins going to pitchers Jake Leger and Jackson Uner.

The Trappers return home Wednesday night to face Souris Valley in a two game series. First pitch is at 7:05 CST.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.