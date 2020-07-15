Advertisement

Men should limit alcohol to 1 drink a day, experts say

FILE - In this Thursday, July 9, 2020 file photo, a bartender makes a cocktail in New Orleans. A report released Wednesday, July 15, 2020, finds if you decide to have an alcoholic drink, limiting yourself to one a day is best — whether you’re a man or woman.
FILE - In this Thursday, July 9, 2020 file photo, a bartender makes a cocktail in New Orleans. A report released Wednesday, July 15, 2020, finds if you decide to have an alcoholic drink, limiting yourself to one a day is best — whether you’re a man or woman.(Gerald Herbert | AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:14 PM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — If you decide to have an alcoholic drink, limiting yourself to one a day is best — whether you’re a man or woman.

That’s the new advice experts are recommending for the U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which are scheduled to be updated later this year for the first time in five years. The guidelines now say men should limit themselves to two drinks a day, and that women should limit themselves to one. That advice has been in place since 1990.

In a report released Wednesday, a committee of experts noted there isn’t adequate evidence to support different alcohol recommendations for men and women, and that research supports tightening the limit for men. U.S. health agencies that issue dietary guidelines aren’t required to adopt the committee’s recommendations.

“As a nation, our collective health would be better if people generally drank less,” said Dr. Timothy Naimi, an alcohol researcher at Boston University and one of the experts on the committee convened by federal officials.

The proposed advice shouldn’t be interpreted to mean that not having a drink on Thursday means you can have two on Friday, Naimi said. One drink is the equivalent of about one 12-ounce can of beer, a 5-ounce glass of wine or a shot of liquor.

The advice is based on links that researchers observed between drinking habits and all causes of death, including heart disease, cancer and car accidents, rather than a specific physical harm that alcohol might have. Such observational studies, common in food and nutrition science, do not establish a cause-and-effect relationship but they are often the best evidence available, so experts use them to give guidance.

With alcohol, Naimi said two drinks a day was associated with an increased risk of death compared with one drink a day. He said the increase was modest, but notable enough for the committee to recommend updating the advice.

Whether the proposed new advice would influence behavior isn’t clear. Many Americans already exceed the current advice on alcohol limits, Naimi noted. Still, he said most people could generally benefit from any reduction in alcohol, even if they’re not within the advised limits.

The report noted that the guidelines may be aspirational, but are important for “stimulating thought around behavior change.”

The guidelines are based on the overall health of a population, and an individual's risk from drinking could vary depending on a variety of factors and health habits, said Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, a professor of nutrition at Tufts University.

Mozaffarian also noted that many people misinterpret the current advice to mean they should have one or two drinks a day. The limits are meant for people who already drink. The guidelines do not recommend that people who do not drink alcohol to start doing so.

Even if most Americans aren’t familiar with the details of the U.S. Dietary Guidelines, they’re subject of intense lobbying because of their power to shape the advice dispensed by doctors and what’s served in federal food programs, including school lunches.

Other changes recommended by the committee include tightening the limit on added sugars to less than 6% of calories, down from the previous limit of 10%. Federal officials are expected to issue the updated guidelines by the end of the year, after considering public comments and input from other agencies.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus prompts drastic measures in Texas as death toll grows

Updated: moments ago
|
By ARITZ PARRA, MIKE CORDER and ELAINE KURTENBACH
Bars may be off the menu and many schools look set to remain closed for months to come as the new coronavirus causes more illness and death in many countries and the U.S. South and West.

National

Black Lives Matter billboard placed next to Confederate flag

Updated: 12 minutes ago
A Black Lives Matter sign now fills a billboard next to a big Confederate flag that greets people coming into a small town outside Raleigh, thrilling some community organizers and angering the property owner.

National

CDC extends US ban on cruise ships through September

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The federal ban on cruise ships operating in U.S. territory is being extended through September.

News

Rapid City sees another COVID-19 cluster at a nursing facility

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Jack Caudill
The state is reporting another cluster at a Rapid City nursing facility.This time, it's Avantara Saint Cloud on St. Cloud Street.

National

‘Golden Girls’ house is for sale, but it’s not in Florida

Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s not in South Florida. You can find it in Brentwood, California.

Latest News

Sturgis Rally

Even though health officials have not seen an increase in community spread from Independence Day celebrations safety protocols will still be enforced during the motorcycle rally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is less than a month away.

National

'The Golden Girls' home is for sale for $3

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The real house that "The Golden Girls" home is modeled on is for sale.

Coronavirus

The list continues to grow as more national retailers require customers to wear a face mask

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
Face masks are now required in some retail stores.

National

Baseless Wayfair child-trafficking theory spreads online

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AMANDA SEITZ and ALI SWENSON Associated Press
The baseless conspiracy theory took off after an anonymous user posed a bizarre question in an internet chatroom: What if retail giant Wayfair is using pricey storage cabinets to traffic children?

News

Rush office manager pleads guilty

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Briannna Schreurs
The former office manager for the Rapid City Rush pleads guilty today in federal court to embezzling $700,000 from the team.

News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Gray DC speaks to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new guidelines will impact North Dakota.