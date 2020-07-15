Local artist captures Black Hills with natural art

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Gallery Six 13 is a partnership between Greg Geiger and Jay Pond, two artists wanting to create an artist-centered gallery for Black Hills area artists. Having just opened they’re seeking out more local artists. Also, planning a “Reunion” Exhibit in September for artists that grew up here, or have a connection to the Black Hills, but no longer live here, a chance for non-locals to show their expressions of the Black Hills.

