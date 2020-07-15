Advertisement

How to spot Comet Neowise

It will be visible until mid-August
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:54 PM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – There’s still plenty of time to catch a glimpse of a newly discovered comet streaking through Earth’s night skies.

The comet’s moniker is Neowise. It got its name from NASA’s Neowise infrared space telescope that spotted the comet in March.

It will be visible across the Northern Hemisphere until mid-August, when it heads back toward the outer solar system.

To watch Neowise, get a good view of the northwestern sky just after sunset. The comet will appear low on the horizon.

It will climb a little bit higher in the sky each day until it disappears next month. It won’t make a return appearance for about 7,000 years.

To watch Neowise, get a good view of the northwestern sky just after sunset.
To watch Neowise, get a good view of the northwestern sky just after sunset.(Source: NASA)

If you’re in an area with little or no light pollution, you should be able to see it with the naked eye. Otherwise, you’ll need binoculars to spot the long tail, according to NASA.

And, in case you were wondering, the comet doesn’t pose any danger to the planet and will pass by harmlessly.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN and Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus prompts drastic measures in Texas as death toll grows

Updated: moments ago
|
By ARITZ PARRA, MIKE CORDER and ELAINE KURTENBACH
Bars may be off the menu and many schools look set to remain closed for months to come as the new coronavirus causes more illness and death in many countries and the U.S. South and West.

National

Black Lives Matter billboard placed next to Confederate flag

Updated: 11 minutes ago
A Black Lives Matter sign now fills a billboard next to a big Confederate flag that greets people coming into a small town outside Raleigh, thrilling some community organizers and angering the property owner.

National

CDC extends US ban on cruise ships through September

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The federal ban on cruise ships operating in U.S. territory is being extended through September.

News

Rapid City sees another COVID-19 cluster at a nursing facility

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Jack Caudill
The state is reporting another cluster at a Rapid City nursing facility.This time, it's Avantara Saint Cloud on St. Cloud Street.

National

‘Golden Girls’ house is for sale, but it’s not in Florida

Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s not in South Florida. You can find it in Brentwood, California.

Latest News

Sturgis Rally

Even though health officials have not seen an increase in community spread from Independence Day celebrations safety protocols will still be enforced during the motorcycle rally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is less than a month away.

National

'The Golden Girls' home is for sale for $3

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The real house that "The Golden Girls" home is modeled on is for sale.

Coronavirus

The list continues to grow as more national retailers require customers to wear a face mask

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
Face masks are now required in some retail stores.

National

Baseless Wayfair child-trafficking theory spreads online

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AMANDA SEITZ and ALI SWENSON Associated Press
The baseless conspiracy theory took off after an anonymous user posed a bizarre question in an internet chatroom: What if retail giant Wayfair is using pricey storage cabinets to traffic children?

News

Rush office manager pleads guilty

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Briannna Schreurs
The former office manager for the Rapid City Rush pleads guilty today in federal court to embezzling $700,000 from the team.

News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Gray DC speaks to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new guidelines will impact North Dakota.