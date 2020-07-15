Here is the latest South Dakota news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities in Sioux Falls received a number of calls about a man who was downtown yelling racial slurs and homophobic words, but police say he was within his rights. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says multiple people reported the man’s behavior, some recorded video of it and one person even threw water on the man who was standing in a public area Monday evening. Clemens says the man was not arrested because his behavior and actions fall under his rights to free speech. Clemens says officers have had contact with the man before about similar issues.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified the man who died in a Jet Ski accident in Butte County. Sheriff’s officials say 33-year-old Joshua Weisz, of Rapid City, died last Friday after falling off the personal watercraft in the Belle Fourche Reservoir. A preliminary investigation found that Weisz and a woman were about 100 to 200 yards from the shore when they fell off the Jet Ski. The woman was able to grab onto the watercraft, but Weisz could not. Neither were wearing life vests.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal appeals court has temporarily halted a judge's order that the Dakota Access Pipeline be shut down in three weeks. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Tuesday issued an “administrative stay” of the judge's order. But The Bismarck Tribune reports that the appeals court said its order “should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits” of the case. The stay will remain in place until the appeals court rules on whether developer Energy Transfer can keep oil flowing while the court decides its appeal of the shutdown order.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Minnehaha County Commission has rejected a request by a Sioux Falls man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter to forgive nearly $80,000 in public defender legal fees. With credit for time served in a juvenile detention center, Alex Lingor was given 65 days in jail after pleading guilty to second-degree manslaughter, aggravated assault and distribution of marijuana to a minor following the 2017 death of 15-year-old Kareem Cisse. In a letter to the commission, Lingor said he’s is in the process of purchasing a home in Sioux Falls with a friend and is unable to move forward with the transaction because of the lien the county is holding against him.