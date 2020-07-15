Advertisement

2021 New Year’s Day Rose Parade canceled for coronavirus

The Pasadena Celebrates 2020 float passes spectators at the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
The Pasadena Celebrates 2020 float passes spectators at the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.(AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:24 PM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The 2021 Rose Parade has been canceled because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on planning for the New Year’s Day tradition and the risk of spreading infections among its huge audience and participants, organizers said Wednesday.

The Pasadena, California, Tournament of Roses Association said the decision was put off until organizers were certain that safety restrictions would prevent staging of the 132nd parade.

Planning for the Rose Bowl college football game that traditionally follows the parade is continuing, the association said.

The parade is held every Jan. 1 except when New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday and the event is pushed to Jan. 2.

Since its inception in 1891, the parade has only not occurred during the wartime years of 1942, 1943 and 1945, the association said.

“The health and well-being of our parade participants and guests, as well as that of our volunteer members, professional staff and partners, is our number one priority,” Bob Miller, the 2021 president of the association, said in a statement.

The event is people-intensive, starting with hundreds of members of the association.

Thousands of spectators normally jam the 5-mile (8-kilometer) parade route through Pasadena, some camping out overnight on sidewalks to ensure a good view.

For days ahead of time, volunteers work to decorate the flower-laden floats that are the trademark of the parade.

There are also marching bands from across the nation and around the world and equestrian units that not only take part in the parade but in other events.

The association said a feasibility report by public health experts from the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine found that even with intensive efforts to ensure social distancing and use of face coverings the event would be a high-risk environment for spread of the virus.

It noted that many attendees would be in high-risk groups such as older people and that national and international travel could cause two-way transmission of infections.

Preparation for each parade normally begins during the preceding February.

“In addition to the advance planning required by our band and equestrian units, the construction of our floats takes many months and typically requires thousands of volunteers to gather in ways that aren’t in compliance with safety recommendations and won’t be safe in the coming months,” said David Eads, the executive director and CEO.

The association said it was working with broadcast partners and sponsors on an alternative celebration and promised details in the coming weeks.

The Jan. 1 Rose Bowl football game would be a college football playoff semifinal.

“While the safety and well-being of the student athletes, university personnel and fans is our top priority, we remain hopeful that the Granddaddy of Them All will take place on New Year’s Day,” Eads said.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Black Lives Matter billboard placed next to Confederate flag

Updated: 10 minutes ago
A Black Lives Matter sign now fills a billboard next to a big Confederate flag that greets people coming into a small town outside Raleigh, thrilling some community organizers and angering the property owner.

National

CDC extends US ban on cruise ships through September

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The federal ban on cruise ships operating in U.S. territory is being extended through September.

News

Rapid City sees another COVID-19 cluster at a nursing facility

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Jack Caudill
The state is reporting another cluster at a Rapid City nursing facility.This time, it's Avantara Saint Cloud on St. Cloud Street.

National

‘Golden Girls’ house is for sale, but it’s not in Florida

Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s not in South Florida. You can find it in Brentwood, California.

Sturgis Rally

Even though health officials have not seen an increase in community spread from Independence Day celebrations safety protocols will still be enforced during the motorcycle rally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is less than a month away.

Latest News

National

'The Golden Girls' home is for sale for $3

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The real house that "The Golden Girls" home is modeled on is for sale.

Coronavirus

The list continues to grow as more national retailers require customers to wear a face mask

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
Face masks are now required in some retail stores.

National

Baseless Wayfair child-trafficking theory spreads online

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AMANDA SEITZ and ALI SWENSON Associated Press
The baseless conspiracy theory took off after an anonymous user posed a bizarre question in an internet chatroom: What if retail giant Wayfair is using pricey storage cabinets to traffic children?

News

Rush office manager pleads guilty

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Briannna Schreurs
The former office manager for the Rapid City Rush pleads guilty today in federal court to embezzling $700,000 from the team.

News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Gray DC speaks to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new guidelines will impact North Dakota.

National

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The Trump administration announced this week an overhaul of the National Environmental Policy Act that would make infrastructure projects such as pipelines move faster.