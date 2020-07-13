Advertisement

Tony Hawk skates through Badlands

Tony Hawk selfies with a park ranger in the Badlands National Park in South Dakota.
Tony Hawk selfies with a park ranger in the Badlands National Park in South Dakota.(@ohmygoddessOLGA | @ohmygoddessOLGA on Twitter)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 9:02 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA TV) -It’s tourist season in South Dakota, meaning you’ll never know who will stop through. Sunday, July 12, Tony Hawk skated through the Badlands.

Hawk, the famous skateboarder, showed Twitter his ride.

Halfway down two cars passed him, according to Hawk, One car belonged to a park ranger, who turned his vehicle around, stopped and rolled his window down to ask for a selfie.

After the selfie, the ranger told Hawk, “Thanks for the selfie, hope you enjoyed the park.”

Skateboarding is against park rules, however. In the Badlands Visitor Guide, it states, “The use of skateboards, roller skates, roller blades, roller skis, coasting vehicles and similar devices is prohibited in Badlands National Park.”

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Hail damages non-profit building on Pine Ridge Reservation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
First Families Now in Porcupine got hit hard and their community plan may be affected.

News

Wall celebration

Updated: 22 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Make-A-Wish grants another wish

Updated: 22 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Pierre bureau reporter

Updated: 22 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

Latest News

News

New memorial honors Badlands Veterans

Updated: 23 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

People are dealing with damage after the hail storm

Updated: 23 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

Local

Make-A-Wish grants another wish

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:32 PM MDT
|
By Cali Montana
Peydon Adolph got his wish granted.

Local

People are dealing with damage after the hail storm

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:23 PM MDT
|
By Cali Montana
Cleaning up after the hail storm.

News

The Sturgis motorcycle rally is less than a month away

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:45 PM MDT
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Gun sales are on the rise

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:44 PM MDT
The early evening news on KEVN.