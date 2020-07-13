Advertisement

Freedom Field full of patriotism to honor lives lost in wars

Flags at the Buffalo Chip (KEVN)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:18 PM MDT
The Sturgis Rally has many traditions and one of the most moving is at Freedom Field at the Buffalo Chip.

Community members came out to raise 808 American flags were placed in a field to honor the lives of soldiers lost. Rod Woodruff started doing the flags for every life lost in the Iraq war but the causality list got so high they eventually had to settle on placing the 808 flags.

For one Afghanistan war veteran who lost friends in combat coming out to honor his brothers lost is a moving experience.

"As you plant those you remember and you know you are able to plant them because someone fought for our freedoms to do that," Says, larry Zimmerman

The flags will remain up through the 80th Sturgis Rally

