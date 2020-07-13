Advertisement

71-year-old woman killed in 2-vehicle crash near Oelrichs

A pickup rear-ends another pickup pulling a trailer on US Highway 385 Sunday afternoon
A 71-year-old woman is killed in a two-pickup crash near Oelrichs Sunday afternoon.(AP)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:38 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 71-year-old woman died from injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle crash near Oelrichs Sunday afternoon.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash happened about 2 p.m. on U.S. Highway 385, two miles south of Oelrichs. A GMC Sierra pickup heading southbound on the highway rear-ended a Chevrolet Silverado pickup towing a fifth-wheel trailer loaded with hay.

The woman who was killed was a passenger in the Sierra pickup. The Sierra driver, a 72-year-old man, has serious but non-life threatening injuries. The 53-year-old male driver and 50-year-old female passenger in the other pickup have minor injuries.

The Highway Patrol stated that charges are pending against both drivers; but they did not release what those charges could be.

