30 nonprofits help their communities through United Way COVID-19 Relief Fund

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The pandemic has effected life in many ways. From childcare, job losses and health concerns, there are many ways communities in the Black Hills are seeking assistance.

United Way of the Black Hills (UWBH) is awarding grants to nonprofit organizations specifically address helping the community during the pandemic.

So far, 30 organizations have received a total of $202,444. Grant recipients say 52,586 lives have been impacted by the UNITED We Stand COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Around half of the money in the fund has been given out. The UNITED We Stand raised a total of $474,030.42.

Crisis Intervention Shelter Services (CISS) in Sturgis received $3,500 to create boxes of boxes of food, hygiene kits, rental assistance, hotel vouchers and assistance in acquiring unemployment for victims of domestic abuse.

A single mother with three children who recently lost her job and was struggling to be approved for unemployment went to CISS for help. They were able to give her enough food and supplies to help them.

“She is a single parent who lives paycheck to paycheck and her family was quickly running out of food and hygiene products,” CISS said. “When CISS showed up to her house with these items, she broke down and cried, thanking them for helping her family during desperate times. ‘We explained we wouldn’t be able to provide this assistance without the help of the United Way,’”

This week Western Dakota Tech and Spearfish United Methodist Church Children First Childcare program received grant money.

Western Dakota Tech will use its $10,000 to make reusable face masks to provide to local businesses, service providers, students, homeless and healthcare providers in need. While the United Methodist Church will use its $2,000 to purchase extra cleaning supplies for classrooms in order to continue to serve the Spearfish community.

All donations to the UNITED We Stand COVID-19 Relief fund will benefit nonprofit organizations that apply for a grant.

UWBH is still accepting applications for grant funding. Nonprofit organizations that have experienced an increased demand for services due to the pandemic are encouraged to apply for the grant.

