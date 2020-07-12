SD Lottery

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) _ These South Dakota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

05-23-30-31-33

(five, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $53,000

03-12-22-26-31, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 3

(three, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-one; Star Ball: three; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $3.4 million

Estimated jackpot: $91 million

14-19-61-62-64, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2

(fourteen, nineteen, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $79 million