New memorial honors Badlands Veterans

Billy Hilton, a Vietnam War veteran, finds his name and his brothers' names on the bricks.
Billy Hilton, a Vietnam War veteran, finds his name and his brothers' names on the bricks.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:28 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Veterans of the Badlands area, from Interior to Rapid City, are being recognized with a new memorial in Wall.

"The idea started last fall, the actual construction and so forth and the memorials started after the first of the year, so we've been working on it all spring," Pete Dunker, the committee chairman for Badlands Veterans' Memorial says.

This is a memorial organized by American Legion Post 246 and VFW Post 9120. Names of living and deceased service members are being sent in, and carved on the bricks.

"We have veterans from as far back as civil wars on here, from WWI, WWII, Vietnam War, and Iraqi War, Afghanistan, everything that's going on this day, too, also the National Guard."

People come here to find the names on the bricks, and they also have stories to tell.

"We signed 1950, we meaning 5 of us...," Bill Bielmaier, a Wall local and a Korean War veteran recounts his service. "That was basically the start of the Korean War...Actually I started out in a tank battalion."

The history is to be continued--there are now 200 bricks and another 140 will be put on here next week. The memorial will continue to inspire people and honor the armed forces of the United States.

