Cooler Monday with showers late in the day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly clear skies are expected tonight and it will be a mild one for many. A westerly wind will keep temperatures in the 60s for many and a few near 70°.

Skies will be partly cloudy in the morning, but clouds are expected to increase midday and through the afternoon. Showers will be likely in the afternoon for northeast Wyoming, but more toward the evening hours in western South Dakota. Highs will range from the 70s to the 80s. Most of the rain is expected Monday night. As of now there are two solutions for Tuesday. Some models have precipitation ending in the morning hours and keeping the rest of the day dry, while other models have showers redevelop into the afternoon hours.

Sunshine returns Wednesday and temperatures will be near average in the 80s for many. Thursday is much warmer as highs begin to flirt with 90° by the afternoon. Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 90s for many. We stay in the 90s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. A stormy pattern is set to return on Sunday and continue through the first half of next week, at least. This means more severe weather is expected those days with highs in the 80s.

