Advertisement

The heat returns Sunday

By David Stradling
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:15 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are clear overnight with lows ranging from the 50s 60 low 60s. If you are someone who enjoys sleeping with the windows open at night, this will be a good night to do so.

Sunny skies continue Sunday with a few passing clouds here or there. It will be a hot one as 90s are set to take over for many in the plains. A few 80s will be had in the hills, but it will still be toasty. If you will be out and about doing any outdoor activities, you will want to pack plenty of water and sunscreen if you burn easily.

We’re more comfortable Monday as temperatures are closer to average with highs in the 80s for many. Showers and storms move into the area Monday night and Tuesday as cloud cover keeps highs in the 70s for many.

Some more sunshine will return Wednesday with highs in the 70s and 80s, then we continue to warm up Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s for many. Friday and Saturday will feature highs near 90° across the area as the heat returns and looks to stick around for a little while.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Heat returns Sunday

Updated: 3 hours ago

Forecast

A few showers and storms overnight

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:13 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
A few showers and thunderstorms are expected overnight.

Forecast

A few storms expected overnight

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:05 PM MDT

Forecast

Not as warm for Thursday

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:49 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Temperatures will be in the 80s for many with the chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

Latest News

Forecast

Still warm, but drying out

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:25 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
The heat continues, but we are finally ditching the storm chances.

Weather

We could see more storms later today

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:55 AM MDT
|
By Meteorologist Eric Gardner
Highest chance will be northwest South Dakota

Weather

Severe weather threat increasing this afternoon

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:45 AM MDT
|
By Meteorologist Eric Gardner
Large hail and damaging winds possible again today with any storm that forms

Weather

Isolated Thunderstorms Monday!

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 3:42 PM MDT
Monday and Tuesday will bring a few isolated storms again, possibly a severe storm. Tuesday is the hotter day to start the week. Storms are at a minimum from Wednesday on. And the 90 degree heat is back to end the week!

Weather

Isolated Thunderstorms Tonight and Monday!

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 3:39 PM MDT
Isolated storms continue through the evening, tapering off by Monday morning. A severe storm is possible. Monday and Tuesday will bring a few isolated storms again, possibly a severe storm. Tuesday is the hotter day to start the week. Storms are at a minimum from Wednesday on. And the 90 degree heat is back to end the week!

Weather

A stormy forecast continues for Sunday

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:38 PM MDT
We start off sunny before the storms move in during the afternoon.