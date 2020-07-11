The heat returns Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are clear overnight with lows ranging from the 50s 60 low 60s. If you are someone who enjoys sleeping with the windows open at night, this will be a good night to do so.

Sunny skies continue Sunday with a few passing clouds here or there. It will be a hot one as 90s are set to take over for many in the plains. A few 80s will be had in the hills, but it will still be toasty. If you will be out and about doing any outdoor activities, you will want to pack plenty of water and sunscreen if you burn easily.

We’re more comfortable Monday as temperatures are closer to average with highs in the 80s for many. Showers and storms move into the area Monday night and Tuesday as cloud cover keeps highs in the 70s for many.

Some more sunshine will return Wednesday with highs in the 70s and 80s, then we continue to warm up Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s for many. Friday and Saturday will feature highs near 90° across the area as the heat returns and looks to stick around for a little while.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.