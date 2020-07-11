Advertisement

Make-A-Wish grants another wish

Peydon Adolph got his wish granted
Peydon Adolph is picking out items.
Peydon Adolph is picking out items.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:32 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Make-A-Wish granted twelve-year-old Peydon Adolph his wish on Saturday, and there were big smiles on everyone’s face.

Adolph was diagnosed with Neuromuscular Disorder, and his wish was to go on a shopping spree.

But not just anywhere, to a game store.

To kick off the fun, Adolph and his family arrived at GameStop in a limo and then headed into the store to spend a gift card donated by GameStop.

The store was only open to him, and his family and Adolph got collectibles and gaming items.

“It’s nice to see his smile, he’s just really not a smiley kid, but he was sure smiles today. It’s nice to see him have fun and enjoy himself,” says Peydon’s mom, Tailynn Adolph.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

New memorial honors Badlands Veterans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Bricks carry veterans' names and their stories

Local

People are dealing with damage after the hail storm

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Cleaning up after the hail storm.

News

The Sturgis motorcycle rally is less than a month away

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:45 PM MDT
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Gun sales are on the rise

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:44 PM MDT
The early evening news on KEVN.

Latest News

News

The emergency care shelter

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:44 PM MDT
The early evening news on KEVN.

Local

New Sturgis Rally apparel designs show off CDC guidelines

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:15 PM MDT
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
The year of 2020 inspires new T-shirt designs for one Sturgis Motorcycle Rally merchandise store.

Local

Pop-up library

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:54 PM MDT
|
By Cali Montana
The Rapid City Public Library will be offering a pop-up library.

Economy

Mortgage rates are at an all-time low

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:10 PM MDT
|
By Cali Montana
Mortgage rates are at an all-time low and, experts say it's an excellent time to refinance.

Local

The temporary emergency care shelter has moved to a new location

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:56 PM MDT
|
By Cali Montana
The emergency care shelter is still up and running, but it has a new location.

News

Sturgis teen guilty of first-degree manslaughter

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:56 PM MDT
Campbell was sentenced to 55 years in prison. He must serve 27 of them before his parole. He was charged and pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and will pay court costs.