Here is the latest Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota sports news from The Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — As bull riders attempted to hang on for eight seconds Friday night, they were encouraged by something they hadn’t heard in months _ the cheers of a crowd. A little more than a thousand fans were on hand in a 9,000-seat arena in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to watch one of the first indoor professional sporting events since the coronavirus pandemic began. Professional Bull Riders welcomed just over a thousand people to cheer the culmination of a month-long competition that until Friday has played out before silent stands

UNDATED (AP) — The Big Ten Conference won’t play nonconference games in football and a handful of other sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league also warned that it was “prepared not to play” at all to keep its athletes safe. The decision affects more than 40 games, including some marquee matchups like Notre Dame against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field. The announcement came a day after the Ivy League called off all fall sports. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith says he is “very concerned” about the season.