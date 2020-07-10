The temporary emergency care shelter has moved to a new location

Advertisement

The emergency care shelter has moved to its new location.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City’s temporary emergency care shelter, which was originally at the Civic Center’s Rushmore Hall, is now located at 725 N. Lacrosse St.

Shelter participants were moved to the new building on Tuesday.

Twenty beds are set up, but Dustin Willett, the director for emergency management for Rapid City, says they can potentially layout up to thirty beds if needed.

At the new shelter, they’re only working with individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.

When they were located at the Rushmore Hall location, the room was divided into different sections.

Individuals were then placed in one of those areas depending on the severity of their symptoms.

“All the stakeholders involved in this decided that it was a service that we still needed to provide in the community, but the census, the numbers of people that we were seeing and taking care of just didn’t justify the cost of maintaining a 40,000 square foot, 100-bed facility,” says Willett.

As of Friday, Willett says two people are currently in the shelter, but the number fluctuates on a pretty regular basis.

