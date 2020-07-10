Advertisement

The Skyline Summer Music Series presents High Rise

performing their new, original single 'Wishful Thinking'
By Blake Joseph
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:30 AM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - High Rise is an Alt/Reggae band from the Black Hills of South Dakota. Founded in 2014, they use a blend of modern and traditional Reggae with Ska and Hip-Hop influence to create their own version of “Dakota Roots Reggae.”

Known for spreading “good vibes” through their live shows and down to earth, relatable music, High Rise has become a favorite in their local area and around the Midwest. Check out there performance below which aired on 7/10/2020 on Good Morning Black Hills.

