Advertisement

Sturgis teen guilty of first-degree manslaughter

Michael Gavin Campbell, 17, is accused of shooting and killing a Wyoming girl at a home near Sturgis. (KOTA TV)
Michael Gavin Campbell, 17, is accused of shooting and killing a Wyoming girl at a home near Sturgis. (KOTA TV)(KOTA)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:56 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A plea deal has been reached in the killing of a 16-year-old Wyoming girl near Sturgis last October.

Michael Gavin Campbell, 17, was charged with shooting death Shayna Ritthaler from Moorcroft, W.Y.

Campbell was sentenced to 55 years in prison. He must serve 27 of them before his parole. He was charged and pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and will pay court costs.

He and Ritthaler had an argument that turned violent and he shot her in the basement of a home in southeast Sturgis.

For more updates on this story, like KEVN Black Hills FOX on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Pop-up library

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
The Rapid City Public Library will be offering a pop-up library.

Economy

Mortgage rates are at an all-time low

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Mortgage rates are at an all-time low and, experts say it's an excellent time to refinance.

Local

The temporary emergency care shelter has moved to a new location

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The emergency care shelter is still up and running, but it has a new location.

News

South Dakota COVID-19 death toll increases, 886 active cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
South Dakota confirmed six new deaths Friday, making the state’s total death toll at 107, says the South Dakota Department of Health.

Latest News

Morning

Social with Siebold - Could TikTok be banned in US?

Updated: 7 hours ago
Good Morning Black Hills, the morning lifestyle show on KEVN Black Hills Fox.

News

Motorcycle Safety Tips

Updated: 18 hours ago
Motorcycle Safety tips to keep you and others safe on the road

News

Two Sturgis police officers awarded Carnegie Medal

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Carnegie Medal is the highest honor for civilian heroism in the U.S. and Canada.

News

Taxpayer's return on state investment

Updated: 22 hours ago
Taxpayer's return on state investment

News

Governor Kristi Noem says she is not interested in running for president in 2024

Updated: 23 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

Local

Motorcycle safety tips

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:33 PM MDT
|
By Cali Montana
Safety is key. Here are a few motorcycle safety tips for riders and drivers.