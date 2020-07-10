Sturgis teen guilty of first-degree manslaughter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A plea deal has been reached in the killing of a 16-year-old Wyoming girl near Sturgis last October.

Michael Gavin Campbell, 17, was charged with shooting death Shayna Ritthaler from Moorcroft, W.Y.

Campbell was sentenced to 55 years in prison. He must serve 27 of them before his parole. He was charged and pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and will pay court costs.

He and Ritthaler had an argument that turned violent and he shot her in the basement of a home in southeast Sturgis.

