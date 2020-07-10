S.D. ranked No. 3 for taxpayer return on gov. investment

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

According WalletHub, a personal fiance website, South Dakota is the third best state for taxpayer return on government investment.

The WalletHub's survey says, when calculating the taxes paid per capita and overall government services satisfaction, South Dakota is ranked number 3 out of all 50 states. Senator Jeff Patridge of District 34 says, South Dakota is ranked number one in terms of state retirement system, citing a Pew research. District 34 representative Jess Olson also says South Dakota is a great place to retire, with good retirement and pension plans, adding that South Dakota has a triple-A bond rating.

As a business owner, a mother, and a legislator, Olson says, she is in contact with state services everyday and she can see why the survey says South Dakota is getting a good return on the taxpayer dollars. "The services you get, you know, I had to call a couple of people today about a few issues I was dealing with, you get a hold of somebody right away. I've had to deal with other states, and you're on calls and you're waiting, when you call in South Dakota, whether it's for social services or business services, people answer the phone and they talk to you," Olson comments.

Olson says, she serves on a tax committee in the state legislature, and says the challenge this fall will be COVID-19 and how to deal with the shortfall of the revenues.

In the same survey, Wyoming is ranked number 18, and Nebraska is ranked number 8.

