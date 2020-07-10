Advertisement

The Rapid City Public Library is offering something new.
By Cali Montana
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:54 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Public Library will be debuting their pop-up library on Monday at General Beadle Elementary from 10:30 am to noon.

The mobile library will have books and activities for all ages.

Anyone is welcome to come and browse through the books; people will also have the chance to sign up for library cards.

The public relations coordinator Laurinda Tapper says the pop-up library allows them to bring services and access to people who might not be able to come to the building or access the library online.

“So the pop-up library is just the beginning. Eventually, we want to purchase a bookmobile through the support of the Rapid City Public Library Foundation. And be able to offer something larger for people to be able to browse books and access the library as well as not just physical books, but digital access as well,” says Tapper.

To start, the pop-up library will be happening weekly at General Beadle on Mondays, and then the plan is to expand the services based on where people are.

