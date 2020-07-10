Advertisement

Mortgage rates are at an all-time low

Experts say it's a good time to refinance
A car is driving by homes.
A car is driving by homes.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mortgage rates are at an all-time low, and some may question if this is the right time to refinance their home.

Mortgage loan officer from Affiliated Mortgage LLC, Alesha Blair says she has never seen rates this low.

Blair says with the rates being where they are, people can save thousands of dollars, not only in the interest rate over the life of the loan but also on monthly payments.

If you’re looking to refinance your home, Blair says this is the time to do it.

“We don’t know when the market is going to go back up. So right now, it’s a great time to get refinanced since we haven’t ever seen these rates being this low. It’s the perfect time to do it,” says Blair.

If you’re interested in refinancing and are looking for guidance, it’s a good idea to reach out to an expert.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Pop-up library

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
The Rapid City Public Library will be offering a pop-up library.

Local

The temporary emergency care shelter has moved to a new location

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The emergency care shelter is still up and running, but it has a new location.

News

Sturgis teen guilty of first-degree manslaughter

Updated: 2 hours ago
Campbell was sentenced to 55 years in prison. He must serve 27 of them before his parole. He was charged and pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and will pay court costs.

News

South Dakota COVID-19 death toll increases, 886 active cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
South Dakota confirmed six new deaths Friday, making the state’s total death toll at 107, says the South Dakota Department of Health.

Latest News

Morning

Social with Siebold - Could TikTok be banned in US?

Updated: 7 hours ago
Good Morning Black Hills, the morning lifestyle show on KEVN Black Hills Fox.

News

Motorcycle Safety Tips

Updated: 18 hours ago
Motorcycle Safety tips to keep you and others safe on the road

News

Two Sturgis police officers awarded Carnegie Medal

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Carnegie Medal is the highest honor for civilian heroism in the U.S. and Canada.

News

Taxpayer's return on state investment

Updated: 22 hours ago
Taxpayer's return on state investment

News

Governor Kristi Noem says she is not interested in running for president in 2024

Updated: 23 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

Economy

S.D. ranks third for taxpayer return on government investment

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
WalletHub Survey shows South Dakota is No. 3 in terms of taxes paid per capita spent on government services.