Here is the latest Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Big Ten Conference won’t play nonconference games in football and a handful of other sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league also warned that it was “prepared not to play” at all to keep its athletes safe. The decision affects more than 40 games, including some marquee matchups like Notre Dame against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field. The announcement came a day after the Ivy League called off all fall sports. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith says he is “very concerned” about the season.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An array of injuries was largely responsible for the blight on the first five years of Byron Buxton's major league career. The latest setback for Minnesota's speedy center fielder was surgery last fall to repair labrum damage in his left shoulder. Buxton worked his way onto a rehabilitation track that would have had him ready for the original season opener on March 26. Having four extra months to heal and train due to the virus outbreak sure didn't hurt. The Twins play the Chicago White Sox on July 24 to start the 60-game season.