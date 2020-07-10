Advertisement

Gov. Gordon: Local officials will decide how to reopen schools

The 2020-2021 school year will look different nationwide due to COVID-19.
The 2020-2021 school year will look different nationwide due to COVID-19.(KOLO)
Jul. 10, 2020
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon reaffirmed the state’s “Smart Start” plan Wednesday to reopen schools this fall despite calls from President Donald Trump’s calls for all schools to be open this fall.

Monday, Trump tweeted “SCHOOLS MUST REOPEN IN THE FALL!!!”

The president tweeted Wednesday he may cut federal funds to schools that fail to reopen.

Released July 1, the “Smart Start” plan gives local school district officials guidelines on reopening. Districts can follow one of three models: fully open, fully virtual or a hybrid model.

“Wyoming is a state, which values local control. We want to make sure that we have the flexibility that allows school districts who, after all, know best,” Gordon said.

U.S Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos also said schools should fully reopen in the fall.

