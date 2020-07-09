Advertisement

South Dakota sees 79 new coronavirus cases

Coronavirus graphic
Coronavirus graphic(MGN)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:54 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The coronavirus numbers are back up again Wednesday here in South Dakota, with the state reporting 79 new cases.

That total includes 16 new cases in Pennington County, putting it over the 600 mark with 603 so far.

There are three new cases each in Oglala Lakota and Lyman Counties, two in Todd County and one each in Butte, Fall River, Jones and Meade Counties.

That's the first case in Butte County.

With those new cases Wednesday South Dakota has a total of 7,242 positive casesincluding 864 active cases, down eleven from Tuesday.

The number of negative tests is 78,984

54 patients are hospitalized, down ten from Tuesday.

Monument Health says they currently have 23 hospitalized COVID patients.

There are no new deaths reported Wednesday and 6,280 patients are classified as recovered.

Wyoming is reporting 26 new lab-confirmed cases Wednesday, putting the state total at 1,404.

They also have 336 probable cases.

They've done more than 53-thousand tests.

Wyoming is reporting the state's first coronavirus related death since June 19th, the 21st overall in the state.

They’ve now classified 1,023 patients as recovered.

