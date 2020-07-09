SD Lottery
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:23 PM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) _ These South Dakota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
10-17-28-30-35
(ten, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $48,000
07-33-41-45-51, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 2
(seven, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-five, fifty-one; Star Ball: one; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $3.35 million
Estimated jackpot: $83 million
03-10-34-36-62, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 10
(three, ten, thirty-four, thirty-six, sixty-two; Powerball: five; Power Play: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $69 million