Latest South Dakota news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

Dakota pipeline still moving oil despite shutdown order

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The owner of the Dakota Access Pipeline is continuing to fill it with North Dakota crude oil and has no immediate plans to shut down the line, despite a federal judge’s order that it be stopped within 30 days for additional environmental review. Pipeline owner Energy Transfer asked the court Wednesday to halt the order, and is seeking an expedited appeal. Pipeline spokeswoman Vicki Granado says the company is not defying the judge's order but the line isn't being shut down for now. She says the company is still taking orders to move oil in August.

Noem vaunts hands-off virus approach; testing draws concern

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has doubled-down on her hands-off approach to the coronavirus pandemic by pointing to the state’s low hospitalization numbers. She also cast doubt on key recommendations from public health officials like wearing a mask. Some health experts in the state worry that early success in managing the pandemic could be undone. They are worried by the Republican governor’s reluctance to endorse mask-wearing, as well as the state’s relatively low amount of testing. Still, Noem appears determined to avoid government orders to curb the spread of the disease, often emphasizing the need for business to carry on.

Oglala Sioux Tribe suspends president, lifts lockdown

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) — The Oglala Sioux Tribe has suspended its tribal president for 30 days and lifted a three-day lockdown he issued to stop the potential spread of COVID-19. The Rapid City Journal reports that the tribal council suspended President Julian Bear Runner during an emergency meeting. Council members were upset they could not reach him after he imposed the lockdown that prohibited nonessential travel to or from the reservation. Vice President Tom Poor Bear will take over the president’s duties during the suspension. Bear Runner instituted the lockdown on Monday afternoon, sending all tribal employees, except emergency personnel, home on administrative leave.

Noem reimposes some regulations loosened during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has reimposed some regulations that were loosened during the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic. The Republican governor signed an executive order Tuesday rescinding previous orders she signed as part of South Dakota's COVID-19 response. The Argus Leader reports Noem's new order keeps a state of emergency in place for purposes of federal coronavirus funding. Under Noem's new executive order, South Dakotans whose driver’s licenses, permits and nondriver’s identification cards expired have until Dec. 30 to renew them. Anyone who was unable to take care of titling and registration of motor vehicles, manufactured homes and boats while county buildings were closed needs to take care of it by Aug. 1, under Noem's new order.

Sturgis preps to protect against COVID-19 spread after rally

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — Up to 1,300 coronavirus tests will be available for Sturgis residents following the annual motorcycle rally in August, which typically draws hundreds of thousands of riders to the city. City manager Daniel Ainslie briefed the City Council Monday night on the plan to protect local residents from contracting COVID-19 when the rally is held Aug. 7-16. Besides regular testing for people with symptoms, the report says asymptomatic front-line residents would be able to be tested following the rally. The proposal is meant “to identify asymptomatic residents following the events so that they can self-isolate to avoid inadvertent spread.” Monument Health would be able to conduct up to 1,300 tests to identify asymptomatic patients.

Judge rejects Dakota Access request for emergency order

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge rejected a request for an emergency order to delay the process of shutting down the Dakota Access pipeline while attorneys appeal a ruling to shutter the pipeline during the course of an environmental review. Pipeline attorneys filed the motion — along with a notice of appeal — late Monday after U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled to stop the flow of oil by Aug. 5. In denying the request for an expedited ruling, Boasberg said Tuesday he will schedule a status hearing to discuss scheduling when he receives the Dakota Access motion to keep the pipeline running. Dakota Access attorney William Scherman said in his motion filed Monday that shutting down the pipeline requires a number of time-consuming and expensive steps that would take ”well more” than 30 days.