Here is the latest South Dakota news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she is not interested in running for president in 2024 and would rather stay in South Dakota. The first-term Republican governor has drawn attention from conservative commentators for avoiding lockdown orders during the coronavirus pandemic. Supporters on social media have even called for her to run for president in 2024, but she says she’s not interested. Noem made the comments in a conference call with Center of the American Experiment, a conservative think-tank based in Minnesota. Noem has courted the attention of President Donald Trump while in office, but she says she uses her relationship with the White House to advocate for the needs of South Dakota. Noem’s first term as governor ends at the beginning of 2023.

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — A former South Dakota State University police officer has been sentenced to spend eight years in prison for soliciting a 13-year-old girl and possessing child pornography. Twenty-five-year-old Adam Lehnertz was a university police officer when he solicited the girl through email and exchanged photos with her in April and June of 2019. Lehnertz pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor and possessing child pornography in a deal with prosecutors. Nine other possession counts were dismissed in exchange for his plea. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with two years suspended Tuesday in Brookings County.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The owner of the Dakota Access Pipeline is continuing to fill it with North Dakota crude oil and has no immediate plans to shut down the line, despite a federal judge’s order that it be stopped within 30 days for additional environmental review. Pipeline owner Energy Transfer asked the court Wednesday to halt the order, and is seeking an expedited appeal. Pipeline spokeswoman Vicki Granado says the company is not defying the judge's order but the line isn't being shut down for now. She says the company is still taking orders to move oil in August.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has doubled-down on her hands-off approach to the coronavirus pandemic by pointing to the state’s low hospitalization numbers. She also cast doubt on key recommendations from public health officials like wearing a mask. Some health experts in the state worry that early success in managing the pandemic could be undone. They are worried by the Republican governor’s reluctance to endorse mask-wearing, as well as the state’s relatively low amount of testing. Still, Noem appears determined to avoid government orders to curb the spread of the disease, often emphasizing the need for business to carry on.