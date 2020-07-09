A few showers and storms overnight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight for parts of northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota. A few storms are expected in the Rapid City area, so no sleeping with the windows open tonight, unless you want to be greeting but some water to wake you up! A few storms will fire on the plains east of the Black Hills to start off the day as well. Lows tonight will be in the 50s and a few in the 60s.

Skies clear up through the morning, allowing for plenty of sunshine through the middle of the day. This will get the atmosphere ready for round two of storms by the afternoon. Most of the action should stay north or east of the Black Hills, but a few storms cannot be ruled out. Strong to severe storms are expected on the plains with large hail and damaging winds as the primary threats. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s and it may get a little breezy in the afternoon and evening hours.

The weekend is looking dry and sunny. It is going to be warm for us on Saturday with many highs in the 80s and a few 90s. It stays sunny for Sunday, but it will be a toasty day as temperatures climb into the 90s! If you plan on being out doing yard work or hiking this weekend, be sure to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, wear sunscreen and take plenty of breaks in the shade.

It will still be warm on Monday with highs in the 80s for many, but cooler air settles in for the middle of next week. Tuesday will have highs in the 70s for many with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms through the day. Wednesday is back into the low 80s for some, with a smaller chance of a few showers or storms. The heat will return by Thursday and looks to continue into next weekend.

