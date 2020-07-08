The Rural Sturgis Ambulance Board will be holding a meeting on July 15

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - For the past several months, the Rural Sturgis Ambulance group was working on creating a new ambulance district.

Their proposal went to a public vote back in March and passed.

On Wednesday, July 15, the Sturgis Ambulance Group will hold a public meeting to get a list together as to who will be charged for the district, figure out a budget, and put out bids for the service.

The new district will cover a good portion of Western Meade County, but it does not include the city of Sturgis or the Buffalo Chip.

The city of Sturgis will continue to provide service to those outside Sturgis city limits until mid-April of 2021, which gives the board plenty of time to get everything in order.

“Ambulance is a life and death issue, so in order to make sure that when you call for an ambulance out in the county, you want to make sure you can get one. So we think it’s important to try and do it in the fairest, least expensive way for the citizens in order to get a good quality ambulance service, and that’s what we’re going to strive to do,” says a director for the Sturgis Rural Ambulance Board, Edward Miller.

The meeting will be held in the Meade County Offices at 6 pm on Wednesday, July 15.

