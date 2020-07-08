Advertisement

Supreme Court sides with Catholic schools in employment suit

A police officer walks outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, July 6, 2020.
A police officer walks outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, July 6, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:28 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court sided with two Catholic schools in a ruling Wednesday underscoring that certain employees of religious schools, hospitals and social service centers can’t sue for employment discrimination.

The high court's ruling was 7-2, with two liberal justices joining the conservative majority for the schools. The justices had previously said in a unanimous 2012 decision that the Constitution prevents ministers from suing their churches for employment discrimination. The court said then that the required separation of church and state means that religious groups must be allowed to hire and fire individuals who serve as teachers or messengers of their faith, without court interference. But the court didn't rigidly define who counts as a minister.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his majority opinion Tuesday that allowing courts to consider workplace discrimination claims against the schools would interfere with the schools' çonstitutionally guaranteed religious independence.

"The religious education and formation of students is the very reason for the existence of most private religious schools, and therefore the selection and supervision of the teachers upon whom the schools rely to do this work lie at the core of their mission," Alito wrote.

In dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor warned that as many as 100,000 employees could lose the right to contest job discrimination as a result of the ruling.

"The Court reaches this result even though the teachers taught primarily secular subjects, lacked substantial religious titles and training, and were not even required to be Catholic," Sotomayor wrote in an opinion that was joined by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

In a statement, Eric Rassbach, the lawyer at the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty who argued the case for the schools, called the decision a "huge win for religious schools of all faith traditions."

"The last thing government officials should do is decide who is authorized to teach Catholicism to Catholics or Judaism to Jews. We are glad the Court has resoundingly reaffirmed that churches and synagogues, not government, control who teaches kids about God," he said.

The case was one of 10 the high court heard arguments in by telephone in May because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It involved two schools in Southern California that were sued by former teachers. In one case, Kristen Biel sued St. James Catholic School in Torrance for disability discrimination after she disclosed she had breast cancer and her teaching contract wasn't renewed.

In the other case, Agnes Morrissey-Berru sued Our Lady of Guadalupe school in Hermosa Beach for age discrimination after her teaching contract wasn't renewed when she was in her 60s. The lawsuits were both initially dismissed, but an appeals court revived them. The Trump administration had backed the schools.

Biel died last year at age 54 after a five-year battle with breast cancer. Her husband has represented her side in her place.

Lawyers for Biel and Morrissey-Berru did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The cases are St. James School v. Biel, 19-348, and Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru, 19-267.

___

Associated Press reporter Mark Sherman contributed to this report.

Follow AP’s Supreme Court Twitter feed at https://twitter.com/AP_Courtside.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tyler Perry to pay funeral expenses for girl shot in Atlanta

Updated: 16 minutes ago
A representative for Tyler Perry says the filmmaker and actor has offered to pay the funeral expenses for an 8-year-old girl who was fatally shot in Atlanta.

Local

The doors are open at the Journey Museum and Learning Center

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
The doors at the Journey Museum and Learning Center have been closed for 103 days due to COVID-19 precautions.

Economy

It was a busy holiday weekend for Rapid City businesses

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
How busy were businesses during the holiday weekend?

National Politics

Facebook takes down accounts tied to Roger Stone, hate group, Brazil’s president

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
Roger Stone’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were banned.

Coronavirus

Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don’t reopen

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The president unleashed his threat on Twitter.

Latest News

National

AP Source: Ivy League calls off fall sports due to outbreak

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DOUG FEINBERG and JIMMY GOLEN
A person with knowledge of the decision says the Ivy League will not play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Health official: Trump rally ‘likely’ source of virus surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa that drew thousands of people in late June, along with large protests that accompanied it, “likely contributed” to a dramatic surge in new coronavirus cases, Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said Wednesday.

National

US virus cases top 3 million, Americans face frustrating test delays

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press
Labs are reporting shortages of materials and don’t have enough workers to process the tests, leading to severe backups that could worsen as economies reopen and new infections emerge.

National

Blake Shelton announces drive-in concert, 300 locations

Updated: 1 hours ago
The recorded concert will feature Shelton, his longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani and fellow country star Trace Adkins.

National

Harvard, MIT sue to block ICE rule on international students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The lawsuit, filed in Boston's federal court, seeks to prevent federal immigration authorities from enforcing the rule.

Coronavirus

US consumers reduced their borrowing by $18.3 billion in May

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
U.S. consumers reduced their borrowing for a third straight month May as the millions of jobs lost because of the coronavirus pandemic made households less eager to take on new debt.