Advertisement

South Dakota records 79 new COVID-19 cases; Active cases decline Wednesday

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)(MGN)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:31 AM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials confirmed 79 new COVID-19 cases, though active cases declined for the second straight day Wednesday.

No new deaths were reported, as the state’s total remained at 98.

The new cases bring total known cases in South Dakota to 7,242, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. Active cases fell by nine to 864.

Current hospitalizations remained flat at 64.

The state processed 861 tests Wednesday, just over nine percent of which came back positive.

Counties with the most active cases

Minnehaha: 283

Pennington: 172

Beadle: 58

Charles Mix: 56

Lincoln: 41

Oglala Lakota: 34

Lyman: 28

Brookings: 24

Codington: 24

Brown: 18

Hughes: 17

Union: 17

Clay: 14

Buffalo: 13

Davison: 13

South Dakota's COVID-19 webste

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

The doors are open at the Journey Museum and Learning Center

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
The doors at the Journey Museum and Learning Center have been closed for 103 days due to COVID-19 precautions.

Economy

It was a busy holiday weekend for Rapid City businesses

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
How busy were businesses during the holiday weekend?

Local

Pennington County Offices to “soft open” July 13

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Pennington County will begin reopening offices.

Local

Littrell says he will plead guilty

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Box Elder man who terrorized a neighborhood claims he will plead guilty.

Latest News

News

Mass testing after Sturgis Rally

Updated: 14 hours ago
1,300 tests are available for community members.

News

Pennington County makes moves to reopen public buildings

Updated: 14 hours ago
This comes after shutting down due to the coronavirus.

Local

The Rural Sturgis Ambulance Board will be holding a meeting on July 15

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
For the past several months, the Rural Sturgis Ambulance group was working on creating a new ambulance district.

Local

Mass COVID-19 testing will be conducted in Sturgis after the rally

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Mass testing will begin after the rally, and there will be 1300 tests that will be divided into several different groups.

Local

Black Hills Energy replaces old line to give Rapid City customers reliable energy

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
A 55-year-old transmission line is being replaced and this project could potentially be increasing customers' bills to help pay for the $5.5 million.

News

State sees drop in active COVID-19 cases with one death

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:23 AM MDT
State health officials say COVID-19 has claimed another life in South Dakota, while active cases dropped in the state Tuesday.