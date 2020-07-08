Not as warm for Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies will clear up after midnight and temperatures will fall into the 40s for some in northeast Wyoming and 50s for the hills and parts of the plains. Other spots will be closer to 60° by time we start the day Thursday.

We start off Sunny on Thursday, but clouds will develop midday and early afternoon. A few showers and thunderstorms could develop in and around the hills. Highs will be in the 80s with a few in the 70s in the hills. Another round of showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop late evening and overnight in northeast Wyoming and move through western South Dakota.

Conditions are dry by Friday morning, but a few more stronger storms could develop into the afternoon. The best chance for storms to become severe will be into the plains east of Rapid City. Hail and wind will be the primary threats. Storms develop around 1-2 p.m. and continue through 6-8 p.m. After the storms on Friday, we are set up for a dry, sunny and hot weekend.

Sunny skies are expected both Saturday and Sunday. It is going to be hot, too. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s on Saturday, with the majority of the area in the 90s on Sunday. Be sure to stay hydrated and drink plenty of water if you plan to be outside. Take plenty of breaks in the shade as well. It will stay sunny and hot to begin next week as Monday will have highs back in the 90s.

The forecast is set to cool down a bit by Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s both days. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance for some showers and thunderstorms, while Wednesday will be mostly sunny with the isolated chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The heat looks to return by the end of next week and weekend, something we will follow closely.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.