Advertisement

Littrell says he will plead guilty

A Box Elder neighborhood saw a break-in, standoff, and hostage situation.
Two years ago, a Box Elder neighborhood saw Justin Lettrell break into a home, taking the home owners hostage, then shooting at officers. (KOTA TV)
Two years ago, a Box Elder neighborhood saw Justin Lettrell break into a home, taking the home owners hostage, then shooting at officers. (KOTA TV)(KOTA | KOTA)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:13 AM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Two years ago, a Box Elder neighborhood saw Justin Littrel break into a home, taking the home owners hostage, then shooting at officers, and breaking into another home, where a 10-year-old girl was forced to escape from a second story window.

The man involved appeared in Pennington County Court Tuesday via video link.

Justin Littrell's attorney says they and the State have reached an agreement and he said he's agreeing to plea to five felony charges related to the standoff incident.

According to court documents, in August 2018, Littrell, a convicted felon who had cut off his ankle monitor, broke into a home on Freude Lane, and found the homeowners, who he directed into the garage at gun point, and he then fired multiple shots at officers.

Littrell then allegedly broke into another home to evade police. A 10-year-old girl was upstairs. He also threatened that he had multiple weapons and grenades. Negotiators were eventually able to talk him out of the house and he was arrested.

He says he is pleading guilty to burglary, kidnapping, assault of a police officer, and commission of a felony with a firearm. If convicted, these felonies total a maximum of 125 years in prison or fines.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

The doors are open at the Journey Museum and Learning Center

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
The doors at the Journey Museum and Learning Center have been closed for 103 days due to COVID-19 precautions.

Economy

It was a busy holiday weekend for Rapid City businesses

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
How busy were businesses during the holiday weekend?

News

South Dakota records 79 new COVID-19 cases; Active cases decline Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
Officials confirmed 79 new COVID-19 cases, though active cases declined for the second straight day Wednesday.

Local

Pennington County Offices to “soft open” July 13

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Pennington County will begin reopening offices.

Latest News

News

Mass testing after Sturgis Rally

Updated: 14 hours ago
1,300 tests are available for community members.

News

Pennington County makes moves to reopen public buildings

Updated: 14 hours ago
This comes after shutting down due to the coronavirus.

Local

The Rural Sturgis Ambulance Board will be holding a meeting on July 15

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
For the past several months, the Rural Sturgis Ambulance group was working on creating a new ambulance district.

Local

Mass COVID-19 testing will be conducted in Sturgis after the rally

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Mass testing will begin after the rally, and there will be 1300 tests that will be divided into several different groups.

Local

Black Hills Energy replaces old line to give Rapid City customers reliable energy

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
A 55-year-old transmission line is being replaced and this project could potentially be increasing customers' bills to help pay for the $5.5 million.

News

State sees drop in active COVID-19 cases with one death

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:23 AM MDT
State health officials say COVID-19 has claimed another life in South Dakota, while active cases dropped in the state Tuesday.