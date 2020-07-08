Advertisement

It was a busy holiday weekend for Rapid City businesses

By Cali Montana
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:29 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last weekend, people headed to the Black Hills for July fourth celebrations, but some businesses in the Rapid City area were unsure how the holiday would pan out.

“Last Friday was pleasingly surprising. I was busy all day, real steady, at sometimes I was helping two to three customers at once,”says the owner of the Shirt Shack, Mike Miles.

And at Pure Bean Coffeehouse, hundreds of customers walked through the door over the weekend.

“The whole month of June has been really strong, but last weekend was particularly strong. We’ve had a lot of visitors a lot of people that we don’t recognize coming in and people from all over,” says the owner of Pure Bean Coffeehouse, Nick Reid.

And what about hotels?

“Extremely busy. Full house the whole weekend. Incoming and outgoing,” says the front desk agent for Comfort Inn & Suites, Deann Peper.

When it comes to the next few weeks, which is typically peak tourism season, Peper says the hotel is close to being full.

“We’re still not really booked completely for Sturigs we have maybe a couple of rooms left, but that’s about it. From here to the end of September, we have full houses coming in and out,” says Peper.

