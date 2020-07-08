Here is the latest South Dakota news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has doubled-down on her hands-off approach to the coronavirus pandemic by pointing to the state’s low hospitalization numbers. She also cast doubt on key recommendations from public health officials like wearing a mask. Some health experts in the state worry that early success in managing the pandemic could be undone. They are worried by the Republican governor’s reluctance to endorse mask-wearing, as well as the state’s relatively low amount of testing. Still, Noem appears determined to avoid government orders to curb the spread of the disease, often emphasizing the need for business to carry on.

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) — The Oglala Sioux Tribe has suspended its tribal president for 30 days and lifted a three-day lockdown he issued to stop the potential spread of COVID-19. The Rapid City Journal reports that the tribal council suspended President Julian Bear Runner during an emergency meeting. Council members were upset they could not reach him after he imposed the lockdown that prohibited nonessential travel to or from the reservation. Vice President Tom Poor Bear will take over the president’s duties during the suspension. Bear Runner instituted the lockdown on Monday afternoon, sending all tribal employees, except emergency personnel, home on administrative leave.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has reimposed some regulations that were loosened during the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic. The Republican governor signed an executive order Tuesday rescinding previous orders she signed as part of South Dakota's COVID-19 response. The Argus Leader reports Noem's new order keeps a state of emergency in place for purposes of federal coronavirus funding. Under Noem's new executive order, South Dakotans whose driver’s licenses, permits and nondriver’s identification cards expired have until Dec. 30 to renew them. Anyone who was unable to take care of titling and registration of motor vehicles, manufactured homes and boats while county buildings were closed needs to take care of it by Aug. 1, under Noem's new order.

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — Up to 1,300 coronavirus tests will be available for Sturgis residents following the annual motorcycle rally in August, which typically draws hundreds of thousands of riders to the city. City manager Daniel Ainslie briefed the City Council Monday night on the plan to protect local residents from contracting COVID-19 when the rally is held Aug. 7-16. Besides regular testing for people with symptoms, the report says asymptomatic front-line residents would be able to be tested following the rally. The proposal is meant “to identify asymptomatic residents following the events so that they can self-isolate to avoid inadvertent spread.” Monument Health would be able to conduct up to 1,300 tests to identify asymptomatic patients.