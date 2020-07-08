Advertisement

Facebook civil rights audit: ‘Serious setbacks’ mar progress

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2019, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at the Paley Center in New York. Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg met with civil rights leaders Tuesday, July 7, 2020, including the organizers of a widespread advertising boycott of the social network over hate speech on its platform, in an effort to convince critics that it is doing everything it can to rid its service of hate, abuse and misinformation.
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2019, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at the Paley Center in New York. Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg met with civil rights leaders Tuesday, July 7, 2020, including the organizers of a widespread advertising boycott of the social network over hate speech on its platform, in an effort to convince critics that it is doing everything it can to rid its service of hate, abuse and misinformation.(Mark Lennihan | AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:08 AM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A two-year audit of Facebook’s civil rights record found “serious setbacks” that have marred the social network’s progress on matters such as hate speech, misinformation and bias.

Facebook hired the audit’s leader, former American Civil Liberties Union executive Laura Murphy, in May 2018 to assess its performance on vital social issues. Its 100-page report released Wednesday outlines a “seesaw of progress and setbacks” at the company on everything from bias in Facebook’s algorithms to its content moderation, advertising practices and treatment of voter suppression.

The audit recommends that Facebook build a “civil rights infrastructure” into every aspect of the company, as well as a “stronger interpretation” of existing voter suppression policies and more concrete action on algorithmic bias. Those suggestions are not binding, and there is no formal system in place to hold Facebook accountable for any of the audit’s findings.

“While the audit process has been meaningful, and has led to some significant improvements in the platform, we have also watched the company make painful decisions over the last nine months with real world consequences that are serious setbacks for civil rights,” the audit report states.

Those include Facebook's decision to exempt politicians from fact-checking, even when President Donald Trump posted false information about voting by mail. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has cited a commitment to free speech as a reason for allowing such posts to remain on the platform, even though the company has rules in place against voter suppression it could have used to take down — or at least add warning labels to — Trump's posts.

Last month, Facebook announced it would begin labeling rule-breaking posts — even from politicians — going forward. But it is not clear if Trump's previous controversial posts would have gotten the alert. The problem, critics have long said, is not so much about Facebook's rules as how it enforces them.

“When you elevate free expression as your highest value, other values take a back seat,” Murphy told The Associated Press. The politician exemption, she said, “elevates the speech of people who are already powerful and disadvantages people who are not.”

More than 900 companies have joined an advertising boycott of Facebook to protest its handling of hate speech and misinformation.

Civil rights leaders who met virtually with Zuckerberg and other Facebook leaders Tuesday expressed skepticism that recommendations from the audit would ever be implemented, noting that past suggestions in previous reports had gone overlooked.

“What we get is recommendations that they end up not implementing,” said Rashad Robinson, the executive director of Color for Change, one of several civil rights nonprofits leading an organized boycott of Facebook advertising.

Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's chief operating officer, said in a Facebook newsroom post that the company has a long way to go, but is making progress.

“This audit has been a deep analysis of how we can strengthen and advance civil rights at every level of our company — but it is the beginning of the journey, not the end,” she wrote. “What has become increasingly clear is that we have a long way to go. As hard as it has been to have our shortcomings exposed by experts, it has undoubtedly been a really important process for our company.”

__

Associated Press Writer Amanda Seitz contributed to this story.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tyler Perry to pay funeral expenses for girl shot in Atlanta

Updated: 12 minutes ago
A representative for Tyler Perry says the filmmaker and actor has offered to pay the funeral expenses for an 8-year-old girl who was fatally shot in Atlanta.

Local

The doors are open at the Journey Museum and Learning Center

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
The doors at the Journey Museum and Learning Center have been closed for 103 days due to COVID-19 precautions.

Economy

It was a busy holiday weekend for Rapid City businesses

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
How busy were businesses during the holiday weekend?

National Politics

Facebook takes down accounts tied to Roger Stone, hate group, Brazil’s president

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
Roger Stone’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were banned.

Coronavirus

Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don’t reopen

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The president unleashed his threat on Twitter.

Latest News

National

AP Source: Ivy League calls off fall sports due to outbreak

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By DOUG FEINBERG and JIMMY GOLEN
A person with knowledge of the decision says the Ivy League will not play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Health official: Trump rally ‘likely’ source of virus surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa that drew thousands of people in late June, along with large protests that accompanied it, “likely contributed” to a dramatic surge in new coronavirus cases, Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said Wednesday.

National

US virus cases top 3 million, Americans face frustrating test delays

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press
Labs are reporting shortages of materials and don’t have enough workers to process the tests, leading to severe backups that could worsen as economies reopen and new infections emerge.

National

Blake Shelton announces drive-in concert, 300 locations

Updated: 1 hour ago
The recorded concert will feature Shelton, his longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani and fellow country star Trace Adkins.

National

Harvard, MIT sue to block ICE rule on international students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The lawsuit, filed in Boston's federal court, seeks to prevent federal immigration authorities from enforcing the rule.

Coronavirus

US consumers reduced their borrowing by $18.3 billion in May

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
U.S. consumers reduced their borrowing for a third straight month May as the millions of jobs lost because of the coronavirus pandemic made households less eager to take on new debt.