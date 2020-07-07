Still warm, but drying out

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies will become mostly clear overnight and temperatures will remain mild. The majority of the area is expected to stay in the 60s by morning.

We’re expecting abundant sunshine Wednesday as temperatures remain warm. Highs will be in the 80s for many with a few near 90 on the southern plains. An isolated storm is possible for those in the southern plains, but many of us should stay dry.

Sunshine continues Thursday and temperatures are staying in the mid 80s for many. The heat returns Friday as many of us are expected to jump back into the 90s for highs. While sunshine is expected most of Friday, a few isolated storms could pop up Friday evening.

The weekend forecast is looking spectacular at the moment. Sunny skies will continue on Saturday and so will the heat. We’re a few degrees cooler, but it will still be hot as highs will range from the 80s to low 90s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and even warmer. The majority of the area is expected to have highs soaring into the 90s. Some on the plains could flirt with triple digits.

