Advertisement

State sees drop in active COVID-19 cases with one death

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)(MGN)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:23 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State health officials say COVID-19 has claimed another life in South Dakota, while active cases dropped in the state Tuesday.

A Minnehaha County man in his 70s was the latest victim, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. A total of 98 South Dakotans have died due to the disease.

The state saw 58 new known COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing total known cases to 7,163. Active cases dropped by 70 to 875, reversing course from the rising trend of the past few days.

Current hospitalizations dropped by five to 64. Only three percent of the state’s COVID-19 hospital beds are occupied.

The state processed 1,062 tests on Tuesday, 5.4% of which came back positive. The state had processed fewer than 300 tests the previous two days.

[South Dakota's COVID-19 website]

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 lockdown for Oglala Sioux Tribe until Thursday

Updated: 7 hours ago
There will be no nonessential travel to or from the Pine Ridge Reservation for 72 hours, according to the Oglala Sioux Tribe Public Information Officer and COVID-19 Response Task Force.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 9 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

Police Activities League returns to Rapid City

Updated: 18 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Bakery owner hires on people who tragically lost jobs

Updated: 18 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

Latest News

News

Judge plugs DAPL oil flow

Updated: 22 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

President kicks off Independence celebration with Mount Rushmore fireworks

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:57 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and 7,500 spectators kicked off the Fourth of July weekend celebrations with the first fireworks show in a decade at Mount Rushmore.

Economy

Tax Day 2020 will be July 15, 2020

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:49 PM MDT
|
By Anderley Penwell
Tax day is normally April 15th, but 2020 has been anything but normal.

News

Close family friend of Trumps tests positive for COVID while in South Dakota

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:46 PM MDT
Videos surfacing on social media showing Kimberley Guilfoyle speaking at a campaign event July 2; an event also attended by Gov. Kristi Noem. Neither one wore masks or practiced social distancing. One video reportedly shows the governor hugging Guilfoyle.

News

Police Activities League resumes

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:46 PM MDT
|
By Anderley Penwell
The Rapid City Police Activities League is starting for summer 2020 in Main Street Square.

News

Former political operative sent to fed prison for fraud

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:31 PM MDT
Sioux Falls man, former political operative sentenced to federal prison for fraud.